Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Russia, North Korea, Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, NATO
Edit post

North Korea’s Kim pledges unwavering support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, media reports

by Olena Goncharova November 30, 2024 7:24 AM 1 min read
A 24-hour Yonhap News TV broadcast at Yongsan Railway Station in Seoul shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting a training base of the Korean People's Army's special operations forces in western Pyongyang, a day after South Korea's Armed Forces Day. (Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared that his country will "invariably support" Russia’s war in Ukraine during a meeting with Russia’s defense chief, North Korean state media reported Nov. 30.

A Russian military delegation, led by Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, arrived in North Korea on Nov. 29. The visit has raised international concerns over deepening ties between the two nations, particularly following North Korea’s deployment of thousands of troops to Russia last month.

The Korean Central News Agency said that Kim and Belousov reached "a satisfactory consensus" on strengthening their strategic partnership and safeguarding each nation’s sovereignty, security interests, and international justice amid evolving global security challenges.

Kim emphasized that North Korea "will invariably support the policy of the Russian Federation to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity from the imperialists’ moves for hegemony," according to KCNA.

North Korea has framed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a defensive measure against what both Moscow and Pyongyang describe as NATO’s "reckless" expansion and U.S.-led efforts to undermine Russia’s global standing.

North Korea has given Russia more than 100 ballistic missiles, 5 million artillery shells, Ukraine says
In comments to Interfax-Ukraine, Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) also said Pyongyang had begun supplying Moscow with artillery systems last month.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Olena Goncharova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:28 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 502 fallen soldiers.

The bodies of 397 soldiers were recovered from Donetsk Oblast, while 64 were brought back from Zaporizhzhia Oblast and 24 from Luhansk Oblast. Another 17 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.