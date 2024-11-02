Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, North Korea, Russia, War, Ukraine's military intelligence
Edit post

North Korean soldiers sent to Ukrainian border equipped with standard infantry weapons, military intelligence says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 2, 2024 11:03 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. North Korean soldiers march during a rally on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sept. 9, 2018. (Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has armed North Korean troops deployed near the border with Ukraine with infantry weapons, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported on Nov. 2.

According to HUR, North Korean soldiers received 60-mm mortars, AK-12 rifles, machine guns, sniper rifles, Feniks anti-tank guided missiles, and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers.

They also reportedly received some night vision devices, thermal imagers, collimator sights, and binoculars.

According to the Financial Times, Ukrainian intelligence officials are skeptical regarding the combat effectiveness of the North Korean troops, citing communication issues with their Russian counterparts as the main hurdle Moscow and Pyongyang will have to bridge.

Russia deployed more than 7,000 North Korean troops from Russia's Primorsky Krai to the Ukrainian border, the agency said.

These numbers almost coincide with those of Washington's announced earlier this week. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that some 8,000 North Korean troops are amassed in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine began a cross-border incursion in August and still holds significant swathes of territory.

North Korea has sent nearly 12,000 troops to Russia, including 500 officers and three generals, HUR reported. Soldiers are reportedly currently undergoing training at five military camps in the Russian Far East.

North Korea's entry into the war comes when Russia's long and grinding campaign in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast has dramatically gained pace in recent days. Analysts say Russian forces are advancing at a pace not seen since the early months of the war.

This is how North Korean troops could be used in Russia’s war in Ukraine
Russia’s war in Ukraine may have reached a new stage this week, with reports that North Korea has moved from supplying Moscow with weapons to sending its own troops. A Western diplomat familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 15 Pyongyang has sent 10,000 soldiers to
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:15 AM

Ukraine launches 5G pilot project.

"This is one of the key steps towards the full launch of 5G in Ukraine, which we plan to complete by 2030," Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Nov. 1.
8:43 PM
Video

These Ukrainian women down Russian drones.

The Kyiv Independent joined one such unit that refers to themselves as the Witches of Bucha, after a suburb in Kyiv Oblast where they are based. Since all of them are volunteers, these women combine their combat duties with civilian lives.
5:28 PM

Ukrainian Defense Ministry's chief inspector fired.

The Main Inspectorate of the Defense Ministry audits the ministry's activities, including monitoring the quality of military training and staffing, overseeing military aviation safety, and conducting technical investigations, among other functions.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.