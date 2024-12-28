Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, North Korea, United States, Kursk Oblast, Military losses
Edit post

North Korean troops suffer over 1,000 losses in Kursk Oblast in past week, White House official says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn December 28, 2024 7:33 AM 2 min read
U.S. National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 31, 2023. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korean troops are experiencing mass casualties while fighting alongside Russian forces against Ukraine in Kursk Oblast, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Dec. 27.

The comments come a day after Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) on Dec. 26 reported that North Korean troops had suffered heavy losses in Kursk Oblast.

The White House believes more than 1,000 North Korean troops have been killed or wounded over the past week alone, Kirby said in a press briefing.

"It is clear that Russian and North Korean military leaders are treating these troops as expendable and ordering them on hopeless assaults against Ukrainian defenses," he said.

Kirby said that North Korean units had been carrying out "human wave" attacks against Ukrainian positions in Kursk Oblast, with little effect.

North Korean soldiers have reportedly taken their own lives rather than surrender to Ukrainian troops, out of fear their families will be targeted over their capture, Kirby added.

"I hope they're loading up their commanders with a bunch of body bags, because they're clearly going to need it," he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 23 that more than 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or injured since their deployment in Kursk Oblast.

Russia has stationed approximately 12,000 North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region to assist in ousting Ukrainian forces. The first confirmed battles between Ukrainian and North Korean units occurred on Nov. 5.

Ukraine first began its surprise incursion into Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6. Ukrainian forces have been fighting to hold onto territory in the region ever since, in hopes it can be used as a bargaining chip in future negotiations with Russia.

North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast boost Russia’s manpower, despite vulnerabilities
North Korean troops fighting in Kursk Oblast are especially vulnerable to drones but still managed to help Moscow advance a few kilometers in the partially Ukrainian-occupied region in southwest Russia, according to Western military experts analyzing open-source data. The assessment of drone vulner…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.