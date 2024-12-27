Seoul confirms Ukrainian capture of wounded North Korean soldier in Kursk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

South Korean intelligence confirmed that Ukrainian forces captured a wounded North Korean soldier during operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Yonhap reported on Dec. 27, citing the South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The confirmation followed a report on the capture from Ukraine's military-focused news outlet Militarnyi on Dec. 26, though it did not specify the date of the incident.

“Through real-time information sharing with a friendly nation's intelligence organization, (we) confirmed the capture of a wounded North Korean soldier and plan to thoroughly examine the subsequent development,” the NIS said.

A photo of the soldier, reportedly injured, has circulated on Telegram, though details about his condition and status remain unclear.

North Korean troops deployed in Kursk Oblast continue to face significant losses. Approximately 12,000 North Korean soldiers have been stationed there since August to bolster Russian forces.

Ukrainian strikes near Novoivanovka on Dec. 20 inflicted heavy casualties, including the destruction of a North Korean mortar unit, according to Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).

Despite mounting casualties, Russian officers have ordered North Korean units to maintain their positions. HUR also reported severe logistical challenges for these troops, including a lack of drinking water due to active hostilities.