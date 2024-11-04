North Korean FM meets with Putin in Moscow

This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Nov. 4, as Choe's state visit of Russia continues.

Choe's visit comes as 11,000 North Korean troops are reportedly preparing to enter combat alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast.

Choe conveyed to Putin "sincere, warm, comradely greetings" from North Korean dictator Kim Jung-Un during their meeting, as Russia celebrates the public holiday "Unity Day."

Choe met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Nov. 1, following her arrival, vowing that North Korea would stand with Russia "until the day of victory" during talks.

No additional details on the meeting between Choe and Putin were provided, as the two countries seek to strengthen their relationship.

The Korea Herald newspaper reported on Nov. 3, citing a lawmaker familiar with the matter, that North Korea is believed to receive cash, food, and space technology from Russia as compensation for entering the war on its side.

Moscow and Pyongyang signed a strategic partnership agreement in June, pledging to provide military support to one another if either comes under attack. The Russian parliament ratified the defense treaty in October, amid reports that North Korea was sending troops along with weapons to aid Russia's war against Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed on Oct. 29 that Putin was not planning to meet with Choe during her visit to Russia, independent Russian media outlet Meduza reported. It is unclear as to what led to the scheduling change.

Earlier in the day, the head of the counter-disinformation department at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, Andrii Kovalenko, claimed on Nov. 4 that the first North Korean soldiers stationed in Russia's Kursk Oblast to aid Moscow's war have come under fire.

During a visit of top EU diplomat Josep Borrell to South Korea on Nov. 4, Borrell aimed at asking South Korea to "set up" aid for Ukraine — as Ukraine seeks to establish strategic cooperation with North Korea's longstanding foe.