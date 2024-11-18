Nordic countries equipping citizens with pamphlets offering advice in case of war

This audio is created with AI assistance

The governments of Norway, Sweden, and Finland have begun the distribution of informative pamphlets to citizens, providing them with advice in case of the outbreak of war or other emergency situations, BBC reported on Nov. 17.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine exacerbated fears among neighboring countries of a potential open conflict between Moscow and NATO.

Citizens of Sweden will begin to receive pamphlets in the mail on Nov. 18, providing basic information on a "worsening security situation" amid Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In recent months, both Finland and Norway also provided pamphlets to its citizens. Helsinki provided a virtual pamphlet, as opposed to a physical copy, in an effort to save taxpayer money, while Oslo distributed 2.2 million paper pamphlets, "one for each household in Norway,” according to a spokesperson for Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection, the BBC reported.

The advice provided in the pamphlets — which have been reprinted and updated from earlier versions — provides basic survival information, including information on meals and medicines, while stressing that the Nordic countries are prepared for "self-defense" in case of a war.

“If Sweden is attacked by another country, we will never give up. All information to the effect that resistance is to cease is false,” Stockholm's advice reads.

Both Sweden and Finland joined the NATO alliance in the two years following Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Both countries abandoned their non-alignment policy, concerned that they may become a target of Russia's expansionist ambitions.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova previously threatened Sweden in February 2024 saying there would be a Russian response to the country's then-prospects of joining NATO, but did not clarify what it would entail.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also made similar vague threats to Finland after it joined the alliance, saying in December 2023 that Finland is "now going to have problems" because it joined NATO.

NATO militaries have strengthened their capacity and preparedness since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. While the prospect of the war escalating to an all-out clash between the alliance and Russia has so far been averted, there are concerns that the West has not truly accepted that it may still be a possibility.

In Lithuania, the LRT public broadcaster reported on July 25, citing the country's Interior Ministry, that the country's authorities are drawing up plans for mass evacuations of civilians in case of an armed conflict.

Several NATO commanders and other alliance leaders have warned in increasingly stark terms in recent months about the dangers of such a war and what impact it could have across Europe.