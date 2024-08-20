No president should 'bow down to dictators,' Biden says at Democratic convention

This audio is created with AI assistance

The president of the United States should never "bow down to dictators," U.S. President Joe Biden said on Aug. 19 on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

Vice President and Democratic party nominee Kamala Harris will speak on Aug. 22, the convention's final night. Harris became the party's nominee in the 2024 presidential election shortly after Biden left the race in July.

Biden contrasted his record as an advocate of a strong NATO and free Ukraine with that of former President Donald Trump, who has spoken favorably of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"No commander-in-chief should ever bow down to dictators," Biden said.

"I never have."

Biden said that if elected president in November, Harris, too, would stand up to autocrats worldwide.

In defending his record as president, Biden emphasized his support for NATO expansion and Ukraine's fight against Russia's full-scale invasion.

"Putin thought he'd take Kyiv in three days," he said. "Three years later, Ukraine is still free."

Biden said his administration worked to strengthen Europe and NATO, which were left "in tatters" when he took office. He noted the accession of Sweden and Finland to the Alliance, and spoke of a "united Europe."

Biden also referenced his orchestration of the U.S.-Russia prisoner exchange, which he described as "one of the most complicated swaps in history." He promised to continue working to bring home all wrongfully detained Americans abroad.

"Folks, I've got five months left of my presidency. I've got lots to do. I'm gonna get it done."