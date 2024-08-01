Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Ukraine, Russia, Prisoner exchange, War
Edit post

No link between US-Russia prisoner swap and war in Ukraine, Sullivan says

by Kateryna Denisova August 1, 2024 11:33 PM 2 min read
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at a news briefing at the White House on Dec. 4, 2023. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The negotiations between the U.S. and Russia about prisoner swaps and any potential talks over Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine are not related, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a briefing on Aug. 1.

Sullivan's statement came after a major prisoner exchange that involved 26 people from seven countries — the U.S., Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia, and Belarus.

Eight of them, including convicted Russian hitman Vadim Krasikov, were returned to Russia in exchange for the release of 16 people who were held in Russian detention, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, and ex-U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.

When asked if such interactions with Moscow lay the groundwork for talks on ending Russia's war against Ukraine, Sullivan said that the White House does not see a link there.

"We see those operating on the separate tracks. One is really about the practical issue of producing this exchange. The other is a much more complex question where the Ukrainians will be in the lead and the United States will consult closely with all of our allies to support them when they are prepared to step forward and engage in that kind of diplomacy," Sullivan said.

As Russia's war stretches into its third year, Kyiv has said it aims to invite a Russian representative to the second peace summit to present a peace plan based on President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula and international input.

No official invitation has been sent so far, but the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov has already said that Moscow is not planning to participate in the event without an agenda "that would suit" Russia.

Speaking a day ahead of the Switzerland summit, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that as a condition for peace negotiations, Ukraine must fully withdraw from four partially occupied regions that Moscow illegally annexed in 2022. Kyiv rejected this demand.

Who was released from Russian prisons in historic swap?
Russian activists, journalists, and dual citizens are among those who have been freed.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:33 PM

No link between US-Russia prisoner swap and war in Ukraine, Sullivan says.

"We see those operating on the separate tracks. One is really about the practical issue of producing this exchange. The other is a much more complex question where the Ukrainians will be in the lead and the United States will consult closely with all of our allies to support them when they are prepared to step forward and engage in that kind of diplomacy," U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:50 AM

Widespread YouTube outages recorded in Russia.

The news comes days after a Russian lawmaker warned that the government would deliberately slow down YouTube loading speeds in response to Google's refusal to comply with Russian authorities' demands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.