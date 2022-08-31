Zelensky publicly thanks informants in Crimea.
August 31, 2022 11:52 pm
In his evening address, the Ukrainian president spoke of his meeting with the Commander-in-Chief and other security officials, where special mention was given to those in Ukraine's south that have passed on important information to the Armed Forces. "Our reconnaissance is grateful for this information and is making maximum use of it," President Volodymyr Zelensky said. "Let the enemy know whose peninsula they are on, temporarily that is."
