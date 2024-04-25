Ukrainians with terminated passports will be allowed to stay in Germany, Berlin Senate says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian refugees can get a temporary residence permit or prolong a valid one in Germany even if their passports are terminated, Deutsche Welle reported on April 25, citing a representative of the Berlin Senate.

The Ukrainian government on April 24 introduced a ban on sending identification documents and passports to Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 living abroad, who are prohibited from leaving Ukraine during the war while martial law is in effect, with some exceptions.

The new provision came into effect shortly after Ukraine announced the suspension of new applications for consular support for military-age men abroad as part of a new mobilization law.

According to the representative of the Berlin Senate cited by Deutsche Welle, the newly implemented Ukrainian law will not concern the right to stay in Germany or other related opportunities.

In Germany, local authorities are responsible for the matters related to foreigners' stay in the country.

If a Ukrainian embassy or consulate refuses to issue or prolong the passport for a Ukrainian citizen who hasn't undergone military service, the Berlin Immigration Office could provide them with a temporary document for traveling abroad that subtitutes passport.

Requests to get a German travel document will be "thoroughly checked" and most of them will likely be rejected, the representative of the Berlin Senate said.

Ukraine approved the updated mobilization bill as the country seeks to bolster its armed forces. Ukraine is facing a manpower shortage, and has had to resort to introducing some punitive measures for those deemed to be dodging the draft.