Ukrainians with terminated passports will be allowed to stay in Germany, Berlin Senate says

by Kateryna Hodunova April 25, 2024 7:41 PM 2 min read
People hold a giant Ukrainian flag during a demonstration on Feb. 23, 2014 in Warsaw supporting the new government of the Ukraine, after ousted president Viktor Yanukovych fled Kiev to escape retribution for a week of deadly carnage. (Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukrainian refugees can get a temporary residence permit or prolong a valid one in Germany even if their passports are terminated, Deutsche Welle reported on April 25, citing a representative of the Berlin Senate.

The Ukrainian government on April 24 introduced a ban on sending identification documents and passports to Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 living abroad, who are prohibited from leaving Ukraine during the war while martial law is in effect, with some exceptions.

The new provision came into effect shortly after Ukraine announced the suspension of new applications for consular support for military-age men abroad as part of a new mobilization law.

According to the representative of the Berlin Senate cited by Deutsche Welle, the newly implemented Ukrainian law will not concern the right to stay in Germany or other related opportunities.

In Germany, local authorities are responsible for the matters related to foreigners' stay in the country.

If a Ukrainian embassy or consulate refuses to issue or prolong the passport for a Ukrainian citizen who hasn't undergone military service, the Berlin Immigration Office could provide them with a temporary document for traveling abroad that subtitutes passport.

Requests to get a German travel document will be "thoroughly checked" and most of them will likely be rejected, the representative of the Berlin Senate said.

Ukraine approved the updated mobilization bill as the country seeks to bolster its armed forces. Ukraine is facing a manpower shortage, and has had to resort to introducing some punitive measures for those deemed to be dodging the draft.

Poll: 62% of Ukrainians say they are prepared to fight for country
Ukrainians have the highest readiness to fight for their country among other European countries, at 62% of the population, according to a survey by the Sociological Group Rating conducted in 2023 together with Gallup International and published on April 23.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
NYT: US secretly sent Ukraine over 100 ATACMS last week.

The U.S. secretly shipped over 100 long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine last week, some of which were immediately deployed and used to strike a Russian military airfield in Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea, the New York Times (NYT) reported on April 25.
