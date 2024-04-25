Skip to content
70% of energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks in Kyiv has been restored, authorities say

by Rachel Amran April 25, 2024 10:39 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The Trypillia thermal power plant in the city of Ukrainka in Kyiv Oblast on Nov. 2, 2015. (Dmitri Tovstonog/Wikimedia Commons)
This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 1,000 units of electrical equipment damaged due to Russian attacks have been restored in Kyiv, amounting to 70% of the damage caused by drones and missiles, the Kyiv City Military Administration announced on April 25.

Russia has stepped up targeted attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the spring, overwhelming local air defenses and destroying some of Ukraine's largest coal-fired power stations.

Petro Panteleiev, deputy chairman of the Kyiv administration, said that the city has planned a set of measures to prepare for the next heating season, which will help recover even larger volumes of lost energy capacity.

"Hydraulic tests of the networks, necessary for the preparatory period, are also starting," Panteleiev said. "Unfortunately, this process is accompanied by the need to stop the supply of hot water networks for a certain period. However, these tests make it possible to identify and replace emergency sections of pipelines," he added.

The Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Oblast was completely destroyed in a Russian strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure on April 11, leading to the 100% loss of Centrenergo's generating capacity.

Russian troops previously destroyed the company's Zmiiv Thermal Power Plant during the March 22 strike on Kharkiv Oblast.

Energy company loses 100% of generation capacity after Russia destroys Kyiv Oblast plant
A Russian attack overnight on April 11 destroyed the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in the city of Ukrainka in Kyiv Oblast, Andrii Hota, the chair of Ukraine’s state energy company Centerenergo’s supervisory board, told Interfax-Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Rachel Amran
