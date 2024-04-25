Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Agriculture, Corruption, Mykola Solskyi, Verkhovna Rada, Parliament, Government
Agriculture minister, accused of illegal acquisition of state-owned land, resigns

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2024 8:32 PM 1 min read
Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi, suspected of illegal acquisition of state-owned land, submitted his resignation to the Ukrainian parliament on April 25, Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced on Facebook.

"(Solskyi's) letter will be considered during the nearest plenary session," Stefanchuk wrote.

Solskyi is suspected of illegally appropriating Ukrainian state-owned land worth Hr 291 million ($7.4 million) and attempting to seize another plot worth an additional Hr 190 million ($4.8 million), according to Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) announced on April 24 that it will request the arrest of Solskyi with an alternative option of a Hr 200 million ($5 million) bail, Economic Pravda reported.

NABU said at least four people were involved in the scheme, which involved destroying the documents that showed the Ukrainian state had permanent ownership of two plots of land in Sumy Oblast.

Following this, the conspirators, allegedly including Solskyi, worked from 2017-2021 to create new fictitious land ownership documents.

Solskyi has denied the allegations on April 24, saying he was not planning on resigning. He said that the case concerned the period of 2017-2018 when Solskyi served as a lawyer, not as a minister.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:27 AM

NYT: US secretly sent Ukraine over 100 ATACMS last week.

The U.S. secretly shipped over 100 long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine last week, some of which were immediately deployed and used to strike a Russian military airfield in Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea, the New York Times (NYT) reported on April 25.
