Zelensky: Ukraine hopes to continue cooperation with US regardless of election results

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine hopes to continue working with Washington regardless of the outcome of the U.S. presidential election this coming November, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Fox News on April 25.

The U.S. will hold a presidential election later this year, pinning incumbent President Joe Biden against the Republican candidate, Donald Trump. Trump has repeatedly said that he could end the war with Russia in 24 hours if elected president but didn't clarify how he plans to achieve that. He has also said he would not commit to providing Ukraine with defense assistance if reelected.

The Washington Post wrote on April 7, citing anonymous sources, that Trump had privately said he could end Russia's war by pressuring Ukraine to cede Crimea and Donbas to Moscow.

Responding to a question about whether Ukraine could work with Trump if he were to be elected, Zelensky said, "I hope that he will not be against Ukraine. Of course, there are different views on some things, including some important details. But if we have common views and common values, then of course we can work (with Trump )."

The election will be based on the decision of the American people, and Ukraine "will work with any president they choose."

"And, of course, we will work with the U.S. in any case because it is our strategic partner and world leader."

Zelensky has invited Trump to Ukraine, both publicly and non-publicly, numerous times to see the situation in the country with his own eyes. According to Zelensky, Trump has refused every offer.