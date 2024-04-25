Skip to content
Zelensky: Ukraine hopes to continue cooperation with US regardless of election results

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2024 8:06 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky attends the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum on Feb. 25, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleksandr Gusev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine hopes to continue working with Washington regardless of the outcome of the U.S. presidential election this coming November, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Fox News on April 25.

The U.S. will hold a presidential election later this year, pinning incumbent President Joe Biden against the Republican candidate, Donald Trump. Trump has repeatedly said that he could end the war with Russia in 24 hours if elected president but didn't clarify how he plans to achieve that. He has also said he would not commit to providing Ukraine with defense assistance if reelected.

The Washington Post wrote on April 7, citing anonymous sources, that Trump had privately said he could end Russia's war by pressuring Ukraine to cede Crimea and Donbas to Moscow.

Responding to a question about whether Ukraine could work with Trump if he were to be elected, Zelensky said, "I hope that he will not be against Ukraine. Of course, there are different views on some things, including some important details. But if we have common views and common values, then of course we can work (with Trump )."

The election will be based on the decision of the American people, and Ukraine "will work with any president they choose."

"And, of course, we will work with the U.S. in any case because it is our strategic partner and world leader."

Zelensky has invited Trump to Ukraine, both publicly and non-publicly, numerous times to see the situation in the country with his own eyes. According to Zelensky, Trump has refused every offer.

Zelensky: If Trump’s plan to stop war is to give up our territory, then it is primitive
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Bild on April 9 that he is skeptical about the U.S. ex-president Donald Trump’s alleged peace plan on giving part of occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:27 AM

NYT: US secretly sent Ukraine over 100 ATACMS last week.

The U.S. secretly shipped over 100 long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine last week, some of which were immediately deployed and used to strike a Russian military airfield in Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea, the New York Times (NYT) reported on April 25.
