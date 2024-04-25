Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Nikopol, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties
Russian shelling of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures 2

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2024 3:43 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as seen from the streets of Nikopol, the city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on July 6, 2023. (Amadeusz Swierk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery attack against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 25 injured a 74-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Both the victims were hospitalized. The man is in moderate condition, while the woman's state is more serious, the governor said.

The attack also damaged a cafe, a market, and a car.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

The Nikopol district was targeted repeatedly by Russian artillery and drones overnight and on April 24, but no casualties were reported.

Ukraine war latest: Biden signs $61 billion aid bill for Ukraine; US began secretly providing ATACMS in March
Key developments on April 24: * Biden signs $61 billion aid bill for Ukraine * Pentagon ready to send $1 billion in weapons to Kyiv * State Department confirms US began secretly providing Ukraine long-range ATACMS in March * Sources: SBU drone attack destroys 26,000 cubic meters of Russian fuel…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:27 AM

NYT: US secretly sent Ukraine over 100 ATACMS last week.

The U.S. secretly shipped over 100 long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine last week, some of which were immediately deployed and used to strike a Russian military airfield in Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea, the New York Times (NYT) reported on April 25.
10:31 AM

Ukraine's Mariia Sulialina wins 2024 Civil Rights Defender award.

Ukraine's human rights activist Mariia Sulialina has won the 2024 Civil Rights Defender of the Year Award, the organization announced on April 25. Sulialina, who heads the Ukrainian human rights organization Almenda, has been documenting Russia's war crimes against children.
5:49 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck four communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in six separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 24. At least 23 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
2:16 AM

Russia arrests political opposition activists in absentia.

The Syktyvkar city court in Russia issued arrests in absentia to world chess champion and Free Russia Forum co-founder Garry Kasparov, along with several other activists, on charges of creating a "terrorist community," financing "terrorist activities," and publicly calling for terrorism.
