Russian shelling of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures 2

A Russian artillery attack against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 25 injured a 74-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Both the victims were hospitalized. The man is in moderate condition, while the woman's state is more serious, the governor said.

The attack also damaged a cafe, a market, and a car.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

The Nikopol district was targeted repeatedly by Russian artillery and drones overnight and on April 24, but no casualties were reported.