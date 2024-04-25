Skip to content
Denmark announces additional $633 million in military support to Ukraine

by Rachel Amran April 25, 2024 8:44 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts after addressing the crowd in front of the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Aug. 21, 2023. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
The Danish parliament agreed to add 4.4 billion Danish kroner ($633 million) in military support to the country's Ukraine Fund in 2024, the Danish Foreign Ministry announced on April 25.

With these additional funds, total financing for military support under the Danish Ukraine Fund in 2023-2028 will amount to 64.8 billion Danish kroner ($9.3 billion). Most of these funds set aside for 2024 have already been allocated, leading Danish MPs to add an additional $633 million.

"From the start of the war, Denmark has been one of the most active donor countries," Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement. "We must continue to be so, and that is why I am delighted that a broad majority of the parties in the Folketing support us adding another 4.4 billion Danish kroner to the Ukraine Fund for military support in 2024. It is absolutely crucial that we show the Ukrainians that we stand behind them in the current serious situation."

Military support under the Ukraine Fund will be used to pay for the provision of weapons, military equipment, and training efforts. This includes, among other things, "the purchase of equipment and weapons by Danish and foreign defense industry," in addition to financial donations in cooperation with other countries.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Denmark is the fourth largest provider of military aid to Kyiv, committing around 8.4 million euros ($9 billion) as of January 2024.

At 2.3% of GDP, Denmark is the second largest provider of military aid in terms of percentage of GDP.

Author: Rachel Amran
11:27 AM

NYT: US secretly sent Ukraine over 100 ATACMS last week.

The U.S. secretly shipped over 100 long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine last week, some of which were immediately deployed and used to strike a Russian military airfield in Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea, the New York Times (NYT) reported on April 25.
