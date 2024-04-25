Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business, Economy, Mobilization, Ukrainian economy, mobilization law, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

Shortage of personnel in Ukrainian labor market increased significantly since last year

by Rachel Amran April 25, 2024 6:45 PM 2 min read
A seller arranges tomatoes on the stall at the Pryvoz Market in Odesa. (NurPhoto/ Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Seventy-four percent of surveyed companies in Ukraine are experiencing a personnel shortage, according to a new study published by the European Business Association (EBA) on April 24. This is a significant increase from the 55% of surveyed employers experiencing a shortage in 2023.

The study noted that nearly three-quarters of surveyed employers are struggling with a hiring shortage, 17% are experiencing a partial shortage, and only 7% are not experiencing a shortage of any kind. Previous studies of Ukraine's labor market took place in the fall of 2023 and revealed that 55% of employers struggled to hire personnel.

According to the study, scarcity is mainly caused by talent shortages, mobilization, employee desires to work remotely, outflow of qualified personnel abroad, burnout, and employee fatigue.

Participants in the study noted that several changes may be instituted to try to remedy ongoing constraints. Some of these changes involve salary increases and expanded training and development programming.  

Research participants mainly represent Ukraine's wholesale and retail markets, the pharmaceutical sector, food production, and specialized consulting services such as legal support, auditing, marketing, and recruiting. The study was conducted between August 2023 and April 2024.

Earlier this year, Ukrainian business associations publicly called for reform to the country's mobilization law, fearing that its draft policies could cripple an already-struggling domestic economy.

The Ukrainian Business Council urged the removal of certain proposals that could hurt businesses already operating in "survival" mode, including online call-ups and provisions that would allow Ukraine's military to seize privately owned vehicles.

Ukraine's government only recently passed the highly controversial mobilization bill following several contentious rewrites. Lawmakers have proposed over 4,000 amendments to the bill since then.

Zelensky signs mobilization bill
Ukraine’s bill on mobilization has been signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the online portal of Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, on April 16.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:27 AM

NYT: US secretly sent Ukraine over 100 ATACMS last week.

The U.S. secretly shipped over 100 long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine last week, some of which were immediately deployed and used to strike a Russian military airfield in Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea, the New York Times (NYT) reported on April 25.
10:31 AM

Ukraine's Mariia Sulialina wins 2024 Civil Rights Defender award.

Ukraine's human rights activist Mariia Sulialina has won the 2024 Civil Rights Defender of the Year Award, the organization announced on April 25. Sulialina, who heads the Ukrainian human rights organization Almenda, has been documenting Russia's war crimes against children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.