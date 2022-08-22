President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the launch of the diplomacy initiative, which will be led by the head and deputy head of Zelensky’s office Andriy Yermak and Andrii Sybiha, during his evening video address on Aug. 22. Under the “Kyiv Initiative,” foreign policy advisers to the heads of state from Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and the Baltic states will meet to discuss cooperation, mostly in regional security. Zelensky said new states will gradually become involved.