Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, August 22, 2022

externalZelensky: Ukraine launches new diplomacy format ‘Kyiv Initiative'

This item is part of our running news digest

August 23, 2022 12:43 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the launch of the diplomacy initiative, which will be led by the head and deputy head of Zelensky’s office Andriy Yermak and Andrii Sybiha, during his evening video address on Aug. 22. Under the “Kyiv Initiative,” foreign policy advisers to the heads of state from Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and the Baltic states will meet to discuss cooperation, mostly in regional security. Zelensky said new states will gradually become involved.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok