Zelensky holds meeting of commander-in-chief's staff as Russia announces withdrawal from Kherson.

November 9, 2022 11:47 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Staff members discussed the situation on the front, measures to strengthen and defend the Ukrainian border, providing the Armed Forces with weapons and ammunition, and preparing for the winter period, according to the President’s Office. 

They also analyzed the energy system’s recovery after Russian attacks and the strengthening of air defense to protect Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. 

The Commander-in-Chief’s Staff gathered amid Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s claims that Russia is withdrawing its troops from northern Kherson Oblast, including the city of Kherson. 

The meeting was attended by Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council; Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov; Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny; Defense Intelligence Сhief Kyrylo Budanov; Foreign Intelligence Service chief Oleksandr Lytvynenko, and Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of the Ground Forces. 


