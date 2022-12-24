Zelensky: Four people killed by Russia's Dec. 5 attacks on Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also said in his evening address that emergency services are working on restoring energy and water supply to the areas damaged by the strikes.

The fact that Russia launched its sixth large-scale strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on the anniversary of the signing of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum shows that "any agreements with a terrorist state are impossible, Zelensky said.

Under the memorandum, Ukraine gave up its nuclear arsenal in exchange for security guarantees from the signatories – the U.S., the U.K., and Russia.

"Only dismantling Russia's terrorist capabilities, liberating our entire land, and bringing the murderers to justice can ensure peace," he said.

Russia unleashed another large-scale missile barrage on Ukraine on Dec. 5, targeting energy infrastructure across the country.

Out of the 70 missiles launched by Russia, 60 have been intercepted, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Still, Russian forces managed to hit energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa oblasts, according to the state grid operator Ukrenergo.

The strikes led to emergency power outages in all Ukrainian oblasts because some of the Ukrainian power plants won't be able to work at full capacity, Ukrenergo said.

Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal.