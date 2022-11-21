Support us
Monday, November 21, 2022

Zelensky: Fierce battles continue in Donetsk Oblast with fewer attacks due to bad weather.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 21, 2022 12:55 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that Ukrainian troops are slowly advancing in Luhansk Oblast. 

On Nov. 20, Russian troops shelled the Donbas 400 times, Zelensky added. 
The Kyiv Independent news desk
