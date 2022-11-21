Zelensky: Fierce battles continue in Donetsk Oblast with fewer attacks due to bad weather.
November 21, 2022 12:55 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that Ukrainian troops are slowly advancing in Luhansk Oblast.
On Nov. 20, Russian troops shelled the Donbas 400 times, Zelensky added.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.