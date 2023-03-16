Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Zelensky: 40,000 Ukrainian defenders have received state awards

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 3, 2023 7:00 am
In an evening address on March 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has presented state awards to over 40,000 Ukrainian defenders thus far. 

“As of today, the number of our defenders whose bravery and effectiveness have been recognized with state awards is over 40,000,” he said. “I thank everyone who defends our country!”

According to Zelensky, among those who have received awards are Ukrainian mechanized infantry soldiers, artillerymen, marines, intelligence officers, Special Operations Forces personnel, territorial defense personnel, those with the National Guard and the National Police, border guards, people affiliated with the State Bureau of Investigation, the State Security Service of Ukraine, and the State Emergency Service.

On the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war on Feb. 24, Zelensky presented the Hero of Ukraine and other state awards to Ukrainian defenders on Sofiivska Square in Kyiv. 

The crowd observed a moment of silence for those lost in the battles over the past year, and Zelensky presented posthumous awards to the families of fallen soldiers. 

“I thank everyone who endured this past February, as well as this year, and everyone who continues to contribute to Ukraine’s resilience,” Zelensky said.

