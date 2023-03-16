Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Zelensky presents awards to soldiers on 1-year anniversary of Russia's all-out war

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 24, 2023 1:02 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Hero of Ukraine and other state awards to Ukrainian defenders on Sofiivska Square in Kyiv to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. 

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, miitary intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, National Security Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov, several ministers, and other officials were present at the event.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to all defenders and their fellow Ukrainians who are doing "everything they can" to oppose Russian aggression.

The crowd observed a moment of silence for those lost in the battles over the past year, and Zelensky presented posthumous awards to the families of fallen soldiers.

"I thank everyone who endured this past February, as well as this year, and everyone who continues to contribute to Ukraine's resilience," Zelensky said.

