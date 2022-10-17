Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
White House: US ready to impose 'severe economic costs' on Russia

September 24, 2022 2:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The White House, along with its allies and partners, is ready to "impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia" if it moves forward with the annexation of occupied territories of Ukraine, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Sept. 23. Jean-Pierre reiterated that the U.S. will reject “whatever fabricated outcomes Russia announces” on the sham referenda. 

