White House: US ready to impose 'severe economic costs' on Russia
September 24, 2022 2:39 am
The White House, along with its allies and partners, is ready to "impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia" if it moves forward with the annexation of occupied territories of Ukraine, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Sept. 23. Jean-Pierre reiterated that the U.S. will reject “whatever fabricated outcomes Russia announces” on the sham referenda.
