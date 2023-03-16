Wallace: Ukraine to receive Typhoon fighters only after war ends

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has told Der Spiegel that Ukraine would receive modern fighter jets, such as the Eurofighter Typhoon, only after Russia’s war against Ukraine is over.

Wallace said “there will be no quick deliveries” of the fighters at this stage of the war.

“Let’s be honest, it will be a long time before anyone delivers fighter jets to Ukraine. Moreover, modern aircraft, such as the Eurofighter, which we call Typhoon in the UK, will be delivered to Kyiv only after the end of the conflict. This is the consensus among Western partners,” Wallace said.

However, Wallace said Ukraine's allies are ready "to take this step at some point."

The European Parliament on Feb. 16 urged EU member states to consider supplying Ukraine with fighter jets, helicopters, missile systems, and more ammunition.

Critics argue that allies’ reluctance to supply F-16 and Typhoon fighters and long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine will prevent Kyiv from launching a counteroffensive and liberating the rest of Ukrainian territory. Ukraine’s lack of advanced aircraft and missiles will likely prolong Russia’s war of aggression and result in thousands of deaths.

During the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 17, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland is not open to providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

However, he said he was willing to collaborate with other NATO countries to provide alternative fighter jets.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with Ukrinform on Feb. 17 that supplying Ukraine with MiG-29 aircraft was one alternative since they required less training.



