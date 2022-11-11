US to hold Ramstein-7 meeting next week to discuss aid for Ukraine

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host the seventh meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (known as Ramstein) next week to discuss military support for Ukraine, according to Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary.

"This meeting will be hosted virtually here at the Pentagon and will allow for the Secretary and ministers of defense from nearly 50 countries to discuss efforts to supply Ukraine with the means to defend its sovereignty from further Russian aggression," Singh said.

The last Ramstein meeting took place on Oct. 12 in Brussels. Then Austin said Ukraine's Armed Forces, supported by West-provided weapons, had changed the dynamics of the war.