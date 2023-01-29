Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, January 29, 2023

Update: 3 killed, 5 injured in Russian shelling of Kherson

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 29, 2023 5:38 pm
Share

Russian forces shelled the southern city of Kherson with artillery, killing at least three and injuring five people on Jan. 29, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

All injured, including one in critical condition, have been hospitalized.

According to the local authorities, the attack damaged a hospital, school, bus station, post office, bank, and multiple residential buildings.

The Health Ministry earlier reported that as a result of the Russian shelling of a hospital in Kherson, a nurse was injured.

Ukrainian military liberated Kherson, as well as surrounding areas on the western bank of the Dnipro River, in November, after eight months of Russian occupation. Since then, Russian forces have been relentlessly shelling the Ukrainian-held territories.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK