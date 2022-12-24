UN: At least 17,181 civilian casualties in Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion.
December 5, 2022 11:40 pm
According to an estimate by the United Nations human rights agency, Russia's war against Ukraine killed at least 6,702 civilians and injured at least 10,479 from Feb. 24 through Dec. 4.
The agency said the actual figures are likely considerably higher since the information from some places is delayed, and many reports of civilian casualties still need to be confirmed.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.