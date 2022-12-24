Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

UN: At least 17,181 civilian casualties in Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 5, 2022 11:40 pm
According to an estimate by the United Nations human rights agency, Russia's war against Ukraine killed at least 6,702 civilians and injured at least 10,479 from Feb. 24 through Dec. 4. 

The agency said the actual figures are likely considerably higher since the information from some places is delayed, and many reports of civilian casualties still need to be confirmed.

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

