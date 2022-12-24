Ukrenergo: Ukraine faces 30% electricity shortage as of 11 a.m. on Nov. 29

Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo said on Nov. 29 that the country’s energy system is working at a reduced capacity due to the emergency shutdown of units at several power plants on the morning of Nov. 28.

Ukrenergo also cited worsening weather conditions leading to an increase in energy consumption as a reason for the shortage.

“We emphasize that the general deficit in the energy system is a consequence of seven waves of Russian missile attacks on the country’s infrastructure,” Ukrenergo said.

Russia launched yet another large-scale missile attack across Ukraine on Nov. 23, killing civilians, damaging critical energy infrastructure, and causing blackouts in much of the country.

After a series of Russian mass missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, practically all big thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the country have been damaged, according to Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukrenergo.

Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal.