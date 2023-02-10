Ukrenergo: Infrastructure hit across Ukraine

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state-owned transmission system operator, reports damages at several energy infrastructure sites overnight.

"We have damages on several high-voltage infrastructure sites in the eastern, western, and southern regions, which led to power outages in some areas," Ukrenergo's statement reads.

Russia has launched dozens of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine in its latest mass missile strike on Feb. 10.

Ukraine's Air Force reported on the morning of Feb. 10 that several cruise missiles had been launched from Tu-95 strategic bombers. Local Telegram channels also reported the launches of Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea.

According to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim, around 20 missiles were launched in the first wave.