Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, February 10, 2023

Ukrenergo: Infrastructure hit across Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 10, 2023 10:57 am
Share

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state-owned transmission system operator, reports damages at several energy infrastructure sites overnight.

"We have damages on several high-voltage infrastructure sites in the eastern, western, and southern regions, which led to power outages in some areas," Ukrenergo's statement reads.

Russia has launched dozens of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine in its latest mass missile strike on Feb. 10.

Ukraine's Air Force reported on the morning of Feb. 10 that several cruise missiles had been launched from Tu-95 strategic bombers. Local Telegram channels also reported the launches of Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea.

According to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim, around 20 missiles were launched in the first wave.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK