Ukrainian police block 48 illegal border crossing routes
This item is part of our running news digest
September 7, 2022 6:08 am
Ukrainian officers have identified individuals involved with the fabrication of immigration documents, illegal border crossing, and other similar services for which they were charging between one to $20,000. In the past six months, 48 illegal border crossings were halted by Ukrainian authorities with most taking place in Chernivtsi, Lviv, and Zakarpattia oblasts.
