externalUkrainian police block 48 illegal border crossing routes

This item is part of our running news digest

September 7, 2022 6:08 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian officers have identified individuals involved with the fabrication of immigration documents, illegal border crossing, and other similar services for which they were charging between one to $20,000. In the past six months, 48 illegal border crossings were halted by Ukrainian authorities with most taking place in Chernivtsi, Lviv, and Zakarpattia oblasts.

