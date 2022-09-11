Ukrainian forces destroy Russian ammunition depots and ferry crossing in Kherson Oblast
September 11, 2022 4:05 am
Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported the destruction of ammunition depots in and around the city of Kherson, as well as a ferry crossing in Nova Khakovka on Sept. 10. As a result of the Ukrainian ongoing counteroffensive, the destruction of eight Russian tanks, 17 armored vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, one Orlan-10 UAV, and the deaths of 80 Russian troops have been confirmed.
