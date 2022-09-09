Ukraine’s military: Ukrainian forces hit Russian pontoon bridges in Kherson Oblast
September 9, 2022
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported on Sept. 9 that Ukrainian forces also killed 11 Russian troops and destroyed two tanks, two Pion self-propelled artillery, and an amphibious combat vehicle.
