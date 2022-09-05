Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine’s military: Russia continues to sustain losses in southern Ukraine on Sept.4

September 5, 2022 3:17 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Operational Command “South” reports that they killed 104 Russian troops and destroyed six tanks, nine Msta-S and Msta-B howitzers, one UAV, and 26 armored and military vehicles on Sept. 4. Ukraine’s military also destroyed an ammunition depot and a pontoon crossing and struck a control point and two control and observation points in the south.

