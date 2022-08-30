Ukraine’s military reports hitting bridges near occupied Kherson, again.

Southern Operational Command reported on Aug. 30 that Ukrainian artillery hit Antonivsky automobile and railway bridges, as well as Darivskyi Bridge near the Russian-occupied Kherson again, “to confirm their inoperable status.”

Earlier on Aug. 29, Ukraine’s Kakhovka Operational Group said that U.S.-provided high-precision HIMARS rocket launchers “have destroyed almost all large bridges,” including the Antonivsky and Novokakhovskyi bridges, as Ukraine reportedly started advancing to liberate its southern regions.

