Ukraine’s military reports hitting bridges near occupied Kherson, again.

August 30, 2022 6:23 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Southern Operational Command reported on Aug. 30 that Ukrainian artillery hit Antonivsky automobile and railway bridges, as well as Darivskyi Bridge near the Russian-occupied Kherson again, “to confirm their inoperable status.” 

Earlier on Aug. 29, Ukraine’s Kakhovka Operational Group said that U.S.-provided high-precision HIMARS rocket launchers “have destroyed almost all large bridges,” including the Antonivsky and Novokakhovskyi bridges, as Ukraine reportedly started advancing to liberate its southern regions.

