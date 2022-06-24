Ukraine's Armed Forces shoot down 7 Russian aerial targets.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 13, 2022 7:31 am
According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russia lost five Orlan-10 UAVs, one Ka-52 attack helicopter, and a missile on May 12.
This item is part of our running news digest
According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russia lost five Orlan-10 UAVs, one Ka-52 attack helicopter, and a missile on May 12.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.