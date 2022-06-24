Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine's Armed Forces shoot down 7 Russian aerial targets.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 13, 2022 7:31 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russia lost five Orlan-10 UAVs, one Ka-52 attack helicopter, and a missile on May 12.

