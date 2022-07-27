Ukraine, Russia sign separate agreements with Turkey, UN on grain passage through Black Sea

Ukraine and Russia have signed two separate UN-backed deals with Turkey to allow the export of millions of tonnes of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports blockaded by Russia.

The agreements envision the use of three Ukrainian ports - Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne - to export grain under the supervision of Ukraine, the UN, and Turkey. The agreement doesn't envision a Russian presence in these ports, nor those it allows Russia to escort Ukrainian grain out of the country.

The agreement doesn't mention lifting Russian sanctions, something the Kremlin has asked for to allow Ukrainian grain to be shipped abroad.

According to the Guardian, the deal is also aimed at ensuring the safe passage of Russian-made fertilizer products, essential for ensuring future high yields on crops.

The agreement is set to potentially avert the threat of a global food crisis, with around 25 million tons of Ukrainian grain currently stuck in the country due to Russia's ongoing full-scale war against Ukraine.