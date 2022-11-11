Ukraine returns 45 POWs from Russian captivity
November 11, 2022 2:54 pm
Forty-five Ukrainian soldiers were released from Russian captivity on Nov. 11, according to President's Office Head Andriy Yermak. He added that the bodies of two killed soldiers were also returned to Ukraine.
During the previous exchange on Nov. 3, Russia released 107 Ukrainian prisoners of war, including 74 defenders of the Azovstal steel plant.
Ukraine has returned over 1,000 civilians and military personnel from Russian captivity since March.
