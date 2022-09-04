Ukraine returned nearly 600 people from Russian captivity.
September 4, 2022
Oleksandr Smyrnov, head of the National Information Bureau, said that the number includes about 100 civilians, the rest are military personnel. Smyrnov added that Russia reports it had forcibly kidnapped about 3 million Ukrainians from the occupied regions, including 600,000 children. ”The number is terrible, but there are no exact numbers because we do not have access,” said Smyrnov.
