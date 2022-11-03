Ukraine repels 12 Russian attacks in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts over past 24 hours
November 3, 2022 7:17 am
Ukraine's military repelled attacks near Makiivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Pervomaiske, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Pavlivka and Prechistivka in Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.
More than 20 towns and cities across several oblasts were struck by Russian forces over the past day, the General Staff said.
