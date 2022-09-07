Ukraine to receive counter-battery radar, 5 Gepards guns from Germany
September 7, 2022 1:34 am
The German government announced on Sept. 6 that it provided one counter-battery radar COBRA and five Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. COBRA is an artillery reconnaissance system capable of detecting enemy artillery at extremely long ranges.
