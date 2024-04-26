Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 11 communities along the Sumy Oblast border on April 25, causing 188 explosions throughout the day, the regional military administration reported.

Earlier in the day, the authorities also reported that Russian forces targeted infrastructure in the city of Sumy with a KAB guided bomb.

In addition to the regional capital, the border communities of Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, Nova Sloboda, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, Yunakivka, and Vorozhba came under attack.

Throughout the day, Russian forces assailed the Sumy border with various weapons, including drones, artillery, mortar, artillery, grenade launchers, and mines.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Attacks are a daily occurrence for the residents of Sumy Oblast's border towns and villages. Nearby Russian forces launch multiple attacks from across the border nearly every day.