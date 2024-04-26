Skip to content
Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert April 26, 2024 5:17 AM 1 min read
The inspection of fortifications being built in the region in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine on March 16, 2024. The Ukrainian city of Sumy sits on the border with Russia and has seen intensified attacks by Russian military groups over the last few months. Concrete fortifications are being built to stop a possible Russian offensive. (Kostiantyn Liberov/ Libkos/Getty Images)
Russian forces attacked 11 communities along the Sumy Oblast border on April 25, causing 188 explosions throughout the day, the regional military administration reported.

Earlier in the day, the authorities also reported that Russian forces targeted infrastructure in the city of Sumy with a KAB guided bomb.

In addition to the regional capital, the border communities of Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, Nova Sloboda, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, Yunakivka, and Vorozhba came under attack.

Throughout the day, Russian forces assailed the Sumy border with various weapons, including drones, artillery, mortar, artillery, grenade launchers, and mines.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Attacks are a daily occurrence for the residents of Sumy Oblast's border towns and villages. Nearby Russian forces launch multiple attacks from across the border nearly every day.

Sumy Oblast fortifies amid looming threat of Kharkiv attack
A group of military officers, local police chiefs, border guards, emergency service workers, and farmers gather around a map of Sumy Oblast’s Myropillia community in an undisclosed location around a mile from Russia. The air raid siren doesn’t interrupt the meeting, which is devoted t…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Abbey Fenbert
