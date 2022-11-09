Ukraine liberates two villages in Kherson Oblast

Videos of Ukrainian troops raising Ukrainian flags in Pravdyne and Kalynivske, Kherson Oblast, have been published online. Pravdyne is located 45 kilometers west of the regional capital Kherson, while Kalynivske is located 70 north of the city.

Earlier, an on-the-ground report suggested that Ukrainian forces have already entered several settlements on the way to Kherson on Nov. 9, including the strategic town of Snihurivka, Mykolaiv Oblast.

Russia's gradual retreat reached a sudden climax on Nov. 9, when Moscow announced the withdrawal of its forces from the right bank of the Dnipro River, including the city of Kherson.

Upon the recommendation of Sergei Surovikin, commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the retreat of all remaining troops to the left bank of the Dnipro.

Maintaining the presence of Russian units on the right bank of the river was "hopeless," Surovikin said.

