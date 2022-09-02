Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, September 2, 2022

externalUkraine imposes sanctions on Russia’s Rosatom

This item is part of our running news digest

September 2, 2022 7:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s Cabinet Ministry imposed sanctions on over 700 individuals and legal entities from Russia’s state nuclear monopoly Rosatom on Sept. 2. The decision came amid ongoing threats by Russia to the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok