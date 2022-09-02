Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russia’s Rosatom
This item is part of our running news digest
September 2, 2022 7:42 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine’s Cabinet Ministry imposed sanctions on over 700 individuals and legal entities from Russia’s state nuclear monopoly Rosatom on Sept. 2. The decision came amid ongoing threats by Russia to the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.