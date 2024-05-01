Skip to content
News Feed, Estonia, Russia, Border security, Baltic countries, Eastern Europe
Edit post

Estonia begins to close border crossing with Russia for night

by Kateryna Hodunova May 1, 2024 1:40 PM 2 min read
A view of the border crossing from Estonia into Russia over the Narva River on May 27, 2022. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonia started to regularly close the Narva-1 border crossing with Russia between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. local time, the Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported on May 1.

The schedule of the Narva-1 border crossing will likely remain the same until the restoration of the vehicle checkpoint, which was temporarily closed due to the construction of the border crossing point in the Russian town of Ivangorod, according to ERR.

Russia closed the border crossing between Ivangorod in Leningrad Oblast and the Estonian city of Narva to vehicles on Feb. 1, claiming reconstruction works are being carried out. The completion is expected by the end of 2025.

The Estonian Police and Border Guard (PBGB) said that its Russian counterparts were notified about the updated schedule.

Marek Liiva, the head of the Narva-1 crossing, noted that if someone remains on the bridge over the Narva River towards the crossing checkpoint after 11 p.m., the Border Guard will still check and let them through.

All the bus operators transporting to Saint Petersburg have canceled night trips and added new ones during the daytime. Several buses arriving at once during the daytime create large queues at the border, according to ERR.

The Estonian government considered closing all the border crossing points with Russia the previous winter due to increased migration pressures. The Estonian authorities have been observing an influx of migrants and asylum seekers from Russia over the past few months.

Finland decides to close border with Russia indefinitely
Finland’s government has decided to keep the border with Russia closed “until further notice,” the Finnish Interior Ministry reported on April 4.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
News Feed

10:06 AM

G7 agrees to reduce dependency on Russian nuclear energy supplies.

"We note the ongoing efforts by countries which operate Russian-designed reactors to make progress in securing alternative nuclear fuel contracts and to reduce dependencies related to spare parts, components, and services," read the statement issued after a two-day ministerial summit in Torino, Italy.
6:34 AM

US Senate approves ban on Russian uranium imports.

The U.S. Senate on April 30 voted unanimously to approve legislation banning imports of enriched uranium from Russia. The legislation will now advance to the White House, where U.S. President Joe Biden must sign the bill in order for it to become law.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.