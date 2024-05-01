Estonia begins to close border crossing with Russia for night

This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonia started to regularly close the Narva-1 border crossing with Russia between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. local time, the Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported on May 1.

The schedule of the Narva-1 border crossing will likely remain the same until the restoration of the vehicle checkpoint, which was temporarily closed due to the construction of the border crossing point in the Russian town of Ivangorod, according to ERR.

Russia closed the border crossing between Ivangorod in Leningrad Oblast and the Estonian city of Narva to vehicles on Feb. 1, claiming reconstruction works are being carried out. The completion is expected by the end of 2025.

The Estonian Police and Border Guard (PBGB) said that its Russian counterparts were notified about the updated schedule.

Marek Liiva, the head of the Narva-1 crossing, noted that if someone remains on the bridge over the Narva River towards the crossing checkpoint after 11 p.m., the Border Guard will still check and let them through.

All the bus operators transporting to Saint Petersburg have canceled night trips and added new ones during the daytime. Several buses arriving at once during the daytime create large queues at the border, according to ERR.

The Estonian government considered closing all the border crossing points with Russia the previous winter due to increased migration pressures. The Estonian authorities have been observing an influx of migrants and asylum seekers from Russia over the past few months.