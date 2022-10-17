UK to spend at least $2.6 billion on Ukraine's war effort in 2023.
September 20, 2022 10:53 am
The Financial Times reported that UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will make the commitment in her first speech to the UN General Assembly this week. "The UK will continue to be right behind you every step of the way," Truss said before her trip to New York. According to Truss, the aid provided to Ukraine next year will match or exceed the 2022 numbers.
