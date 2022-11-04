Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, November 4, 2022

UK intelligence: Russian tactic of shooting deserters shows low quality, morale of their forces

November 4, 2022 10:33 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

As Russian troops are reluctant to fight in Ukraine, its military leadership has probably started using "barrier troops" or "blocking units" which threaten to shoot their own retreating soldiers to force offensives, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 4.

Russian generals likely want their commanders to use weapons against deserters, allowing them to kill them after a warning; the Russian leadership also wants to keep defensive positions to the death, according to the intelligence.

"The tactic of shooting deserters likely attests to the low quality, low morale, and indiscipline of Russian forces," reads the report. Russia used the "barrier troops" in previous conflicts too, added the intelligence.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok