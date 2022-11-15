Support us
Tuesday, November 15, 2022

UK intelligence: Russia made Henichesk ‘temporary capital’ of occupied parts of Kherson Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 15, 2022 2:25 pm
Russia will likely redeploy military command units to the Henichesk area in Kherson Oblast, the U.K. Defense Ministry said on Nov. 15

“The choice of this area as a command node hints at the priorities and concerns of Russian commanders as they consolidate their defenses in southern Ukraine,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that Henichesk is well positioned for coordination against a potential Ukrainian offensive from either Kherson or Melitopol, as well as for receiving reinforcements from the occupied Crimea peninsula. 

The ministry said that Henichesk is also currently out of range of Ukrainian artillery systems, which have inflicted heavy damage on Russian field command posts. 

Ukraine’s Armed Forces entered the city of Kherson on Nov. 11 after Russia retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
