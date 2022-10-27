Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
UK intelligence: Russia faces difficulties in isolating its citizens from effects of war.

October 27, 2022 10:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia aims to more actively involve regional governors in the national security system to "deflect public criticism away from the national leadership," the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 27. 

According to the report, the Kremlin pursued a similar approach during the COVID-19 crisis. "However, it will likely make it more difficult for the Kremlin to insulate Russian society from the effects of the war in Ukraine," the ministry wrote.

On Oct. 24, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin would coordinate the "development of security measures" in Russia's regions.

On Oct. 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree introducing a new regime of security alert levels in Russia's regions and imposing "martial law" in occupied territories of Ukraine.

