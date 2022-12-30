UK hands Ukraine more than 1,000 metal detectors, 100 bomb de-arming kits

The U.K. has supplied Ukraine with over 1,000 VALLON metal detectors and 100 bomb de-arming kits to help clear the country’s minefields and make safe reclaimed territory, civilian homes, and infrastructure, the U.K. government said in a statement on Dec. 30.

“Russia’s use of landmines and targeting of civilian infrastructure underline the shocking cruelty of Putin’s invasion," U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said. This latest package of U.K. support will help Ukraine safely clear land and buildings as it reclaims its rightful territory.”

In mid-November, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported that nearly 30% of Ukrainian territory was mined. That equals about two areas of Austria, Serhii Kruk, who heads Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, then said.

On Dec. 29, Wallace announced that the U.K. will commit $2.77 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2023.

The U.K. is providing their knowledge and expertise, “making sure we coordinate better air defense on the ground,” he said. “In parallel, it’s making sure that Ukraine can win on the ground, that it can push back Russia’s forces,” Wallace said.