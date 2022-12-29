Wallace: U.K. to support Ukraine with $2.8 billion in 2023

The U.K. will commit £2.3 billion ($2.77 billion) in aid to Ukraine in 2023, the UK’s Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

“Another £2.3 billion worth of support next year, and in that we make sure they have the weapon systems they need, and at the moment, the United Kingdom will go and help them buy it from elsewhere around the world,” Wallace said, as quoted by the Guardian.

The U.K. is providing their knowledge and expertise, “making sure we coordinate better air defense on the ground,” he said. “In parallel, it’s making sure that Ukraine can win on the ground, that it can push back Russia’s forces,” Wallace said.





On Dec. 25, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that the U.K. handed over 900 generators to Ukraine to help the country survive the heating season. According to the Kyiv School of Economics, Russia has inflicted $6.8 billion in damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Russia fired 69 missiles against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure on Dec. 29, according to Chief Commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Ukraine's air defense downed 54 missiles.