Thursday, December 29, 2022

Wallace: U.K. to support Ukraine with $2.8 billion in 2023

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 29, 2022 5:03 pm
The U.K. will commit £2.3 billion ($2.77 billion) in aid to Ukraine in 2023, the UK’s Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

“Another £2.3 billion worth of support next year, and in that we make sure they have the weapon systems they need, and at the moment, the United Kingdom will go and help them buy it from elsewhere around the world,” Wallace said, as quoted by the Guardian.

The U.K. is providing their knowledge and expertise, “making sure we coordinate better air defense on the ground,” he said. “In parallel, it’s making sure that Ukraine can win on the ground, that it can push back Russia’s forces,” Wallace said.


On Dec. 25, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that the U.K. handed over 900 generators to Ukraine to help the country survive the heating season. According to the Kyiv School of Economics, Russia has inflicted $6.8 billion in damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure. 

Russia fired 69 missiles against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure on Dec. 29, according to Chief Commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Ukraine's air defense downed 54 missiles.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
